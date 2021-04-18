Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Sunday Apr 18 2021
By
Web Desk

Arjun Rampal is the latest Bollywood star to contract COVID-19

By
Web Desk

Sunday Apr 18, 2021

Arjun Rampal is the latest Bollywood star to contract COVID-19

Indian actor Arjun Rampal has joined the long list of Bollywood stars who are battling COVID-19.

The Rock On actor announced his diagnosis on Instagram and said that he has quarantined himself and is also following all protocols to ensure the safety of those around him.

“I have tested for Covid-19. Even though I am asymptomatic, I have isolated myself and home quarantined, getting the needed medical care. I am following all protocols as is required of me,” he wrote.

"To all those who have been in contact with me in the past 10 days, please take care and take the necessary precautions. This is a very scary time for us but if we are aware and wise for a short span of time, it will yield long term benefits. Together, we can and we will fight Corona!” he added. 

More From Bollywood:

Alaya F touches on her rules to ‘enjoying’ social media

Alaya F touches on her rules to ‘enjoying’ social media
Sonu Sood addresses covid-19 diagnosis: ‘I need to be out there’

Sonu Sood addresses covid-19 diagnosis: ‘I need to be out there’
Abhishek Bachchan addresses wife Aishwarya Rai’s attempts to 'put life into focus'

Abhishek Bachchan addresses wife Aishwarya Rai’s attempts to 'put life into focus'
Abhishek Bachchan addresses his middle-class upbringing

Abhishek Bachchan addresses his middle-class upbringing
Parineeti Chopra opens up on finally ‘getting back in the game’ as an actor

Parineeti Chopra opens up on finally ‘getting back in the game’ as an actor
Ananya Panday opens up about her fitness mantra

Ananya Panday opens up about her fitness mantra
Alia Bhatt confessed Ranbir Kapoor’s tainted romantic history doesn’t bother her

Alia Bhatt confessed Ranbir Kapoor’s tainted romantic history doesn’t bother her
Kangana voices support for Kartik Aaryan amid rift rumours with Karan Johar

Kangana voices support for Kartik Aaryan amid rift rumours with Karan Johar
Madhuri Dixit shares dance video with Nora Fatehi

Madhuri Dixit shares dance video with Nora Fatehi

Kartik Aaryan bids ‘Dostana 2’ farewell over ‘creative differences: report

Kartik Aaryan bids ‘Dostana 2’ farewell over ‘creative differences: report
Kriti Sanon says being part of different genres of films ‘keeps her on her toes’

Kriti Sanon says being part of different genres of films ‘keeps her on her toes’

Radhika Apte shares details of her directorial debut, ‘The Sleepwalkers’

Radhika Apte shares details of her directorial debut, ‘The Sleepwalkers’

Latest

view all