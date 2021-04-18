Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Apr 18 2021
Sunday Apr 18, 2021

Karan Johar unfollows Kartik Aaryan on Instagram

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar has reportedly unfollowed actor Kartik Aaryan on Instagram after removing him from Dostana 2, Indian media reported.

According to media reports, the Dharma Productions had announced to remove Kartik Aaryan from the Dostana 2 and now Karan Johar has unfollowed him from his Instagram account.

However, Kartik Aaryan still follows Karan on photo-video sharing platform.

Also, Dharma Production has issued an official statement over Dostana 2 recasting which reads, “Due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to maintain a dignified silence – we will be recasting Dostana 2, directed by Collin D’Cunha. Please wait for the official announcement soon. – Dharma Productions”.

