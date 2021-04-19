‘Prince Andrew threw media glare on Harry, Meghan to divert attention from him’

British royal family’s most infamous member, Prince Andrew is being offered millions of dollars to fly to the United States and take a lie detector test in reference to the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.



The Duke of York, who has been under fire over his relationship with the late convicted pedophile, was offered around $7 million by investigative journalist Ian Halperin to take a polygraph test.

Speaking to Page Six, the journalist said he wants the contentious royal “to come clean and take a polygraph test with a world-leading polygraph examiner.”

He wants to interrogate the 61-year-old son of Queen Elizabeth II about claims made by his alleged victim of sexual abuse, Virginia Roberts Giuffre—who accused him of having her flown from the US to the UK to have illicit relations with her while she was only 17.

According to Halperin’s latest book, Andrew had on purpose directed the press towards Prince Harry and Meghan Markle so his own controversy stays away from the headlines.

“I am giving Andrew a chance to finally clear his name. I am offering 5 million pounds to Prince Andrew to come clean and take a polygraph test with a world-leading polygraph examiner,” he told Page Six.

“If he passes, my investment group will hand him over £5 million pounds. I’m part of a global investment group to stop child sex trafficking,” he said, insisting that he has the financial capability of providing him with the money.

“One of Andrew’s ex-lovers said he had an addiction because he was always second to Prince Charles … He compared his relationship with his brother … to William and Harry,” claims Halperin.

“William is looked at as royal material, just like Charles, whereas he and Harry were the bad boys … This led to his playboy lifestyle. He wasn’t getting attention,” he added.

Halperin thinks “there is no doubt that Epstein provided girls to Andrew, and that was the reason they were friends.”