Macaulay Culkin’s brother Rory welcomes first baby

Macaulay Culkin’s younger brother Rory Culkin is over the moon as he becomes a father.

Rory and his girlfriend Kate Arizmendi welcomed their first baby together, a baby girl, on Saturday, May 23.

The following day the new mother of one shared photos of her little bundle of joy as well as revealed her name.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, May 24, the cinematographer announced she gave birth to Havoc Moon.

The adorable snapshot captured the newborn sleeping in a blanket.

"Her in the womb while I'm screaming System of a Down," the 38-year-old quipped in the caption of the photo. "We're so in love with you."

In another post, she penned a sweet message over a photo of her new daughter looking wide-eyed into the camera, taken while she was still wrapped in hospital blankets.

"15 mins after pushing her out and so alert and excited about life already," she wrote. "Also hello girl baby Rory."

The doting mother also shared some heartmelting father-daughter duo’s photos.

One image showed shirtless Rory, 36, sitting on a sofa with his newborn daughter nestled in his arms.

Another image showed the proud dad lying on the sofa while his daughter slept peacefully in his embrace.

For the unversed, Rory and Kate, who have been dating since 2023, announced they are expecting their first baby together in January.