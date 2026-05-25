Taylor Swift gears up to drop bombshell news before 'TS13' announcement

Taylor Swift might have been Easter Egg-ing something way beyond fans' theories, and they could not catch on until now.

The 36-year-old pop superstar is rumoured to be taking a big step towards an unchartered territory while she is also working on her milestone album, TS13.

The Opalite hitmaker is seemingly creating her own record label through which she will release TS13 as the first release, according to a viral X post.

The insider also claimed that Swift will be signing her pal Ed Sheeran, who just left Warner Music, as well as independent artist RAYE, and other Eras Tour opening acts once the label is functional.

The news took social media by the storm as the Grammy winner has not directly shared her goal of making a record label publicly, and is signed with Republic Records for a long time.

However, Swifties are beyond excited for her to be taking the bold career step, and began to find lyrical clues to the decision.

Quoting her song Father Figure, one fan wrote, "'i protect the family leave it with me' Too many signs…."

Another noted, "I’ve been thinking this since I saw that logo and she made the comment on Travis’s pod about “give me 16 months”. That brings us to 12/26."

While a third chimed in, "Universal has no leverage against her, they’re basically approving anything she wants since the get go, and on top of that funding from the world’s biggest label, making her own label is just not a good decision."