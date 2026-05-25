Nicola Roberts says 'it's heaven on earth' as she welcomes first child

Nicola Roberts and her fiancé Mitch Hahn have welcomed their first child together

Nicola Roberts and her fiancé Mitch Hahn have welcomed their first child together and it's a baby girl.

Congratulations to the new parents! The Girls Aloud singer, 40, took to Instagram to announce the pleasant news with a number of adorable snaps as she cuddled the little one.

Nicola, who had to have surgery at 22 weeks to 'keep the baby in', was positively glowing, while another snap showed footballer Mitch, 37, leaving the hospital with their baby daughter.

She captioned the post: 'Our beautiful baby girl is here. We haven’t stopped staring at her perfect little face or kissing her softest little head.

'She arrived healthy and content a couple of weeks ago at 38 weeks weighing 6.5lbs and is thriving. It’s heaven on earth with her and we can hardly believe she’s ours.'

As the couple has embarked on their sweet journey as a parent to the newly born best wishes from fans and friends to continue to pour in.

Jess Wright, Loose Women's Katie Piper were among them to extend their warm wishes to the couple.

Nicola previously confirmed she was having surgery in January, when she announced that the procedure meant she had to pull out of her final scheduled performances in a West End show.

Nicola announced her pregnancy on Christmas Day and shared a gorgeous photo of her baby bump.