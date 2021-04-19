Some people want to use Islam as a weapon: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed. File photo.

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Monday said that some people want to use Islam as a weapon to target the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan.



The interior minister was addressing in connection with the launching ceremony of Margalla Avenue, which was also attended by the prime minister.

"People talk while Imran Khan works. You are for Islam and the Almighty Allah and people gave you Islamabad," Rasheed said.

"Some people want to use Islam as a weapon. There is no dearth of people who pull others' legs," he said.

Rasheed, while referring to PM Imran, said: "you will inshallah beat the enemies of Islam and Pakistan".



Talks with banned TLP

Earlier, in a video statement, Sheikh Rashid said that 11 policemen, who were taken hostage in Lahore, have been released after successful negotiations between the Punjab government and the proscribed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

He said the first round of talks have been concluded positively following which the policemen made hostage were released by banned TLP and the protesters had gone inside the Masjid Rehmatulil Alameen and police had also been withdrawn from there.

He hoped that other matters would also be resolved in the next round of talks. Out of 192 blockades, he said only one was remaining and the situation was improving there as well.

“Talks have begun with the banned TLP and the first phase has ended positively. The second round of talks will begin in the morning, ” he said adding that matters would be settled amicably.