Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Apr 19 2021
By
Web Desk

Some people want to use Islam as a weapon: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed

By
Web Desk

Monday Apr 19, 2021

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed. File photo.

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Monday said that some people want to use Islam as a weapon to target the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The interior minister was addressing in connection with the launching ceremony of Margalla Avenue, which was also attended by the prime minister.

"People talk while Imran Khan works. You are for Islam and the Almighty Allah and people gave you Islamabad," Rasheed said.

"Some people want to use Islam as a weapon. There is no dearth of people who pull others' legs," he said.

Rasheed, while referring to PM Imran, said: "you will inshallah beat the enemies of Islam and Pakistan".

Related items

Talks with banned TLP

Earlier, in a video statement, Sheikh Rashid said that 11 policemen, who were taken hostage in Lahore, have been released after successful negotiations between the Punjab government and the proscribed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

He said the first round of talks have been concluded positively following which the policemen made hostage were released by banned TLP and the protesters had gone inside the Masjid Rehmatulil Alameen and police had also been withdrawn from there.

He hoped that other matters would also be resolved in the next round of talks. Out of 192 blockades, he said only one was remaining and the situation was improving there as well.

“Talks have begun with the banned TLP and the first phase has ended positively. The second round of talks will begin in the morning, ” he said adding that matters would be settled amicably.

More From Pakistan:

PM Imran Khan chairs meeting to discuss law and order, religious affairs, Jahangir Tareen: sources

PM Imran Khan chairs meeting to discuss law and order, religious affairs, Jahangir Tareen: sources

PM Imran Khan to address nation today

PM Imran Khan to address nation today
Coronavirus in Pakistan: Oxygen supply capacity is now under stress, says Asad Umar

Coronavirus in Pakistan: Oxygen supply capacity is now under stress, says Asad Umar
Indians sharing fake pictures, news items and hashtags against Pakistan: Mazari

Indians sharing fake pictures, news items and hashtags against Pakistan: Mazari
Sindh CM says not taken into confidence over talks with banned organisation

Sindh CM says not taken into confidence over talks with banned organisation
Meet Manisha Ropeta, the first Hindu woman to become a DSP in Pakistan

Meet Manisha Ropeta, the first Hindu woman to become a DSP in Pakistan
Unfortunate that religious, political parties misusing Islam: PM Imran Khan

Unfortunate that religious, political parties misusing Islam: PM Imran Khan
Prescribe medicines with generic and not brand names, DRAP tells Pakistan's doctors

Prescribe medicines with generic and not brand names, DRAP tells Pakistan's doctors
PM Imran Khan performs ground-breaking of Margalla Avenue project

PM Imran Khan performs ground-breaking of Margalla Avenue project
All highways, motorways under NHMP jurisdiction opened for traffic

All highways, motorways under NHMP jurisdiction opened for traffic
Raza Rabbani terms Khusro Bukhtiar's appointment as 'conflict of interest'

Raza Rabbani terms Khusro Bukhtiar's appointment as 'conflict of interest'
Pakistan reports 5,512 new coronavirus infections in last 24 hours

Pakistan reports 5,512 new coronavirus infections in last 24 hours

Latest

view all