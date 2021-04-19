World-renowned drummer Gunga Sain succumbs to cardiac arrest in Lahore

Internationally acclaimed drummer Gunga Sain. Photo Courtesy: Jang

Internationally acclaimed drummer Gunga Sain has passed away in Lahore yesterday, Jang reported on Monday.

According to media reports, the legendary drummer passed away due to a cardiac arrest in Lahore yesterday. He will be buried in Thokar Niaz Beg Cemetery in Lahore.

The well-known drummer has performed not only in Pakistan but in many countries of the world.

He also received numerous international awards for his outstanding performances, in addition to introducing Sufi music to Britain, the United States, and Germany with his unique and distinctive drumming style.

The veteran drummer used to play drums himself and dance to the beats simultaneously.

The spectators were compelled to admire him when they saw him dancing and enjoying the beat of the drums.