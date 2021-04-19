PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia before or after Eid: Saudi ambassador

Prime Minister Imran Khan. Photo: File

PM Imran Khan will be visiting Saudi Arabia either before or after Eid.

According to Saudi Arabia's Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, PM Imran Khan's trip to the kingdom has been confirmed but dates will be announced later.

During his visit, PM Imran Khan will meet Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Saudi Arabia either before Eid or immediately after it, Saudi Arabia's Embassy in Pakistan said on Monday.

During his visit, PM Imran Khan will have a meeting with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

According to the Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, PM Imran Khan's trip to the kingdom has been confirmed but the dates will be announced later.

Last month, Prime Minister Imran Khan had a telephonic conversation with Saudi Arabia's crown prince, who had invited the prime minister to visit the kingdom. PM Imran had accepted his offer.



The phone call was made hours after the premier had penned a letter to MBS, lauding the launch of the "Saudi Green Initiative" and "Green Middle East" initiative.

The PM's Office, in a series of tweets, said the premier and the crown prince agreed to work together to further augment bilateral ties in all spheres.