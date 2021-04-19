Ayeza Khan thanks fans as she reaches 8.6 million followers on Instagram

Monday Apr 19, 2021
Leading Pakistani star Ayeza Khan has thanked her fans and friends as she reached 8.6 million followers on Instagram.
The Mehar Posh actress took to photo-video sharing platform and extended gratitude to the fans for their love.
She wrote “8.6 million; Thank you for always believing in me. Lots of love, AK.”
Ayeza Khan became the first Pakistani celebrity to reach 8 million followers on Instagram in January.
She achieved the milestone after surpassing famous celebrities Aiman Khan and Mahira Khan.