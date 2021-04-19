Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Monday Apr 19 2021
By
Web Desk

Ayeza Khan thanks fans as she reaches 8.6 million followers on Instagram

By
Web Desk

Monday Apr 19, 2021

Ayeza Khan thanks fans as she reaches 8.6 million followers on Instagram

Leading Pakistani star Ayeza Khan has thanked her fans and friends as she reached 8.6 million followers on Instagram.

The Mehar Posh actress took to photo-video sharing platform and extended gratitude to the fans for their love.

She wrote “8.6 million; Thank you for always believing in me. Lots of love, AK.”

Ayeza Khan became the first Pakistani celebrity to reach 8 million followers on Instagram in January.

She achieved the milestone after surpassing famous celebrities Aiman Khan and Mahira Khan.

More From Showbiz:

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor jet off for vacation to Maldives

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor jet off for vacation to Maldives
Adnan Siddiqui gets first jab of Covid-19 vaccine

Adnan Siddiqui gets first jab of Covid-19 vaccine
‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan flaunts surfing skills, video goes viral

‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan flaunts surfing skills, video goes viral
Minal Khan supports Naila Jaffery’s plea to pay artists royalties

Minal Khan supports Naila Jaffery’s plea to pay artists royalties
Minal Khan, Aiman Khan send tongues wagging in latest post

Minal Khan, Aiman Khan send tongues wagging in latest post
Hina Khawaja Bayat receives Covid-19 vaccine

Hina Khawaja Bayat receives Covid-19 vaccine
Ali Azmat tests positive for coronavirus

Ali Azmat tests positive for coronavirus
Kangana Ranaut reveals how her mom fought all odds to marry her father

Kangana Ranaut reveals how her mom fought all odds to marry her father
Bhumi Pednekar debuts #CovidWarrior helpline

Bhumi Pednekar debuts #CovidWarrior helpline

Pakistani celebrities launch ‘give royalties to artists’ campaign

Pakistani celebrities launch ‘give royalties to artists’ campaign
Disha Patani, boyfriend Tiger Shroff jet off to Maldives for holidays

Disha Patani, boyfriend Tiger Shroff jet off to Maldives for holidays
Nora Fatehi, Madhuri Dixit dance on ‘Dilbar’, video goes viral

Nora Fatehi, Madhuri Dixit dance on ‘Dilbar’, video goes viral

Latest

view all