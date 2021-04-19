Ulema meet banned TLP's chief Saad Rizvi, urge him to end protest: sources

Punjab police had recently detained the proscribed organisation's chief.

Delegation asks banned TLP chief to issue a video message requesting protesters to end their protest.

Scholars try to persuade Saad Rizvi to resolve the issues amicably.

A delegation of ulema met the proscribed organisation Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan's (TLP) chief Saad Rizvi on Monday and urged him to end the protests taking place in the country, sources said.



The Punjab police had recently detained the proscribed organisation's chief, following which he was shifted to Kot Lakhpat Jail.

The delegation, led by Sahibzada Hamid Raza, asked Saad Rizvi to issue a video message and request the protesters to end their Lahore sit-in as well as other demonstrations.



The sources said the talks between Rizvi and the delegation have been going on for 5 hours, while the team also had iftar with the banned TLP chief in ​​jail.

According to sources, the scholars tried to persuade Saad Rizvi to resolve the issues amicably.

The delegation included Sahibzada Hamid Raza, Sarwat Ejaz Qadri, Mian Jalil Sharqpuri, and Sahibzada Abul Khair Zabir, among others.

Sheikh Rasheed, Noor-ul-Haq Qadri to hold third round of talks



Earlier in the day, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said the Punjab government and proscribed organisation Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan's (TLP) second round of talks had concluded, hours after the first round was successful.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed, earlier in the day, had announced that 11 policemen, who were taken hostage in Lahore by the banned party had been released after negotiations carried out by the Punjab government.

In a video statement, the interior minister said the “first round of talks” concluded in a "successful manner" after which the policemen were released and the protesters had gone inside the Masjid Rehmatulil Alameen.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar and Law Minister Raja Basharat represented the government in the second round of talks, the information minister said.

"The third round will be held at 10pm, with Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed and Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri in attendance," he added.