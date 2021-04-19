Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Apr 19 2021
By
Web Desk

Sheikh Rasheed, Noor-ul-Haq Qadri to hold third round of talks with outlawed TLP tonight

By
Web Desk

Monday Apr 19, 2021

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed (left) and Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri. — Twitter/File
  • Development comes hours after “first round of talks”.
  • "Third round of talks" to be held at 10pm today.
  • TLP has kept four demands before the government.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said Monday the Punjab government and proscribed organisation Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan's (TLP) second round of talks had concluded, hours after the first round was successful.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed, earlier in the day, had announced that 11 policemen, who were taken hostage in Lahore by the banned party had been released after negotiations carried out by the Punjab government.

In a video statement, the interior minister said the “first round of talks” concluded in a "successful manner" after which the policemen were released and the protesters had gone inside the Masjid Rehmatulil Alameen.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar and Law Minister Raja Basharat represented the government in the second round of talks, the information minister said.

"The third round will be held at 10pm, with Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed and Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri in attendance," he added.

All 16 police officials taken hostage on Sunday were released at 2:10 a.m. Monday morning, Rana Arif, the spokesperson for Lahore CCPO told Geo.tv.

The four demands of the TLP included the release of their leader Saad Rivi, for TLP to be unbanned, all FIRs against their workers be dropped and a resolution be presented in the parliament to expel the French ambassador, the official added.

Yesterday, 36 policemen were injured in clashes with the rioters. Of which one is critical, Arif said.

The 16 hostages were kept in the basement of a mosque and tortured.

