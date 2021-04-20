Can't connect right now! retry
Why ban TLP if negotiations were to take place, PML-N's Shahid Khaqan Abbasi asks govt

  • PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi questions why the government banned TLP if it was going to go ahead with negotiations with the religious party.
  • Says it was not known what promises were made by the government [to TLP].
  • "These processes do not happen in a democracy," Abbasi says.

ISLAMABAD: If the government had to hold negotiations with TLP, then why was it banned, PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi questioned in a media talk in Islamabad on Tuesday.

He said the facts of what happened in Lahore have still not come to light.

"These processes do not happen in a democracy," he said.

The PML-N leader said it was not known what promises were made by the government [to TLP].

Read the latest update on the government's negotiations with TLP

Abbasi said the National Assembly was suddenly adjourned for two days. "If the Prime Minister had the courage, he would have addressed the Parliament. There are containers in the capital, what is the fear?" he asked.

Abbasi's statement comes shortly after Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid on Tuesday said that the government will present a resolution in the National Assembly seeking expulsion of the French envoy and withdraw cases against members of banned TLP.

A government delegation, comprising the interior minister, Minister for Religious Affairs Dr Noorul Haq Qadri, SAPM Tahir Ashrafi, Governor Punjab Mohammad Sarwar and Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat, held talks with members of the proscribed group in Lahore.

The interior minister, in a video statement, said the protests across Pakistan, including the one outside the headquarters of the religiopolitical group, will end.

Read more: Govt decides to ban TLP under anti-terror law

Every Pakistani is asking why there is chaos in the country, Abbasi said in his media talk.

The protesters, he said, are saying that it was the expulsion of the French ambassador was promised. "But who made this promise?" Abbasi asked, adding that the one who is responsible is not ready to accept responsibility.

Prime Minister Imran Khan himself is saying that he is responsible and is working [t resolve the issues], the former PM said.

He said that the facts of what happened in Faizabad are very bitter and lessons should be learnt from it.

The only way to make the facts public is through the 'truth commission', Abbasi said.

In a reference to frequent cabinet reshuffles by the premier, Abbasi commented that moving ministers back and forth would not solve matters.

