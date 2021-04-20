Can't connect right now! retry
By
Waqar Satti

Resolution to expel French envoy: PPP to skip National Assembly session

By
Waqar Satti

Tuesday Apr 20, 2021

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto.

ISLAMABAD: The PPP will not attend today's National Assembly session convened in urgency by the government to table a resolution seeking the expulsion of the French ambassador to Pakistan as agreed with the banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

The PPP has informed its lawmakers about the decision.

A session of the National Assembly has been convened by the government at 3pm today to table the resolution.

Earlier today, Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said the government has decided to take the matter to Parliament after holding talks with the proscribed organisation.

The NA session was adjourned on April 19 (Monday) for April 22 (Thursday) at 2pm. But date was later changed and the session was scheduled for today instead.

The interior minister said that TLP had agreed to end protests across the country and talks will continue with it.

However, he said that cases registered against TLP workers under the fourth schedule will be withdrawn, adding that he will give a detailed briefing on the development in a press conference later today. 

