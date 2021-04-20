Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Apr 20 2021
Virat, Anuskha treat fans to adorable picture on Instagram

Tuesday Apr 20, 2021

Indian star batsman Virat Kohli on Tuesday shared an adorable picture with his better half and Bollywood's prolific actress Anushka Sharma where both can be seen happily posing for the picture.

Read more: Inside Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s initial days as new parents

Kohli shared the picture with fans on Instagram where users flooded the comments section with praises and good wishes for the power couple who became parents to little Vamika in January.


Recently, the athlete spoke about his experience being a first-time dad and how their daughter changed their life during a chat with Danish Sait during the ongoing Indian Premier League.

"It's been life-changing. It has been a connection that has been different from anything that both of us have experienced before. Just to see your child smile, it can't be put in words. I can't express how it feels from within. It's just been such a blessed and amazing period,” he had said.

