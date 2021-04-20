Khloe Kardashian shares glimpse of birthday party of daughter True

US reality TV star Khloe Kardashian shared a glimpse of birthday party of her daughter True Thompson, who turned three last week.



The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star turned to Instagram and posted adorable photos from the birthday bash of True.

She also wrote “The more you celebrate your life, the more there is to celebrate!”

“I absolutely love to throw parties! I adore being a hostess no matter how big or small the occasion is. Collecting these memories make my heart happy,” Khloe said.

“My baby girl turned three!!! Even though the guest list was small, the decor is always outrageously special,” she concluded.

Khloe shares daughter True with Tristan Thompson.