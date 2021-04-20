Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Apr 20 2021
Minal Khan turns heads in latest snap

Tuesday Apr 20, 2021

Pakistani actress Minal Khan left fans stunned with her latest post on Instagram.

The stunner shared a snap of herself dressed in an ethnic attire.

According to the caption, the outfit is part of her new Eid collection that she created with her sister Aiman Khan.

"My fav month is clearly Ramadan, kaise jarhe hain rozey? [How is fasting going?]" she captioned the post. 

The orange and blush tones complimented her beauty and even fans couldn’t help but sing praises.

Take a look:



