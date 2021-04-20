Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Apr 20 2021
By
Web Desk

Queen 'seriously' considering handing throne to Prince Charles

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Apr 20, 2021

With the death of Prince Philip and her 95th birthday approaching, the Queen is “seriously” considering stepping down from the throne.

According to a royal source, the Queen is wanting a seamless transition of the crown and as there is no telling about her life, Prince Charles may be getting the crown sooner or later.

“Her Majesty is mindful of her age and wants to make sure when the time comes, the transition of the Crown is seamless," the source said.

“I understand the Queen has given the matter considerable thought and believes that, if she is still alive at 95, she will seriously consider passing the reign to Charles.”

