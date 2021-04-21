Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Apr 21 2021
By
Web Desk

Queen ‘united’ with Charles, William and is ‘disappointed’ by Harry, Meghan

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Apr 21, 2021

Queen Elizabeth II is standing with son Prince Charles and grandson Prince William in their rift against Prince Harry.

As per MailOnline, Her Majesty was “disappointed” by the Duke of Sussex after he and wife Meghan Markle sat down with Oprah Winfrey and threw the royal family under the bus.

An insider revealed to the outlet: "The Queen has made it clear to senior advisers that she is united with Charles and William, and was disappointed with aspects of Harry and Meghan's interview."

“There is much pain and hurt on both sides, so this reconciliation will take place in baby steps. First, they need to decide on some ground rules as to how they conduct business going forward in a way that makes all parties feel safe and protected,” added the insider. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince Charles’ chances of becoming king drop after Meghan, Harry’s claims

Prince Charles’ chances of becoming king drop after Meghan, Harry’s claims
Meghan Markle reached out to me after miscarriage, says Chrissy Teigen

Meghan Markle reached out to me after miscarriage, says Chrissy Teigen

Angelina Jolie opens up on divorce from Brad Pitt and how it affected her work

Angelina Jolie opens up on divorce from Brad Pitt and how it affected her work
Meghan will face dilemma that Prince Harry is ‘split in two’, says Diana’s butler

Meghan will face dilemma that Prince Harry is ‘split in two’, says Diana’s butler
Prince Harry felt ‘outnumbered’ as Charles, William and Kate held talks with him

Prince Harry felt ‘outnumbered’ as Charles, William and Kate held talks with him
Zac Efron ends his 10-month romance with Vanessa Valladares

Zac Efron ends his 10-month romance with Vanessa Valladares
'Politics is a tough business,' George W. Bush advises Matthew McConaughey

'Politics is a tough business,' George W. Bush advises Matthew McConaughey
Prince Philip thought his grandson Harry was a 'good man'

Prince Philip thought his grandson Harry was a 'good man'
Angelina Jolie reveals hardest part of her shooting for new thriller 'Those Who Wish Me Dead'

Angelina Jolie reveals hardest part of her shooting for new thriller 'Those Who Wish Me Dead'
Kim Kardashian receives best divorce advice from mother Kris Jenner

Kim Kardashian receives best divorce advice from mother Kris Jenner
Prince Harry snubbed by many top royals during his visit to UK

Prince Harry snubbed by many top royals during his visit to UK
Liam Hemsworth shows off his new look to impress girlfriend Gabriella Brooks

Liam Hemsworth shows off his new look to impress girlfriend Gabriella Brooks

Latest

view all