Queen ‘united’ with Charles, William and is ‘disappointed’ by Harry, Meghan

Queen Elizabeth II is standing with son Prince Charles and grandson Prince William in their rift against Prince Harry.



As per MailOnline, Her Majesty was “disappointed” by the Duke of Sussex after he and wife Meghan Markle sat down with Oprah Winfrey and threw the royal family under the bus.

An insider revealed to the outlet: "The Queen has made it clear to senior advisers that she is united with Charles and William, and was disappointed with aspects of Harry and Meghan's interview."

“There is much pain and hurt on both sides, so this reconciliation will take place in baby steps. First, they need to decide on some ground rules as to how they conduct business going forward in a way that makes all parties feel safe and protected,” added the insider.