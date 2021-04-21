Contacts between PM Imran Khan and Jahangir Tareen restored: Raja Riaz

Raja Riaz says like-minded part workers are of the view that justice is not being done with Jahangir Khan Tareen.

Says Tareen was conveyed about the PM's meeting with PTI lawmakers.

Hopes for a big relief after meeting the prime minister.

LAHORE: PTI MNA Raja Riaz has revealed that the contacts between Prime Minister Imran Khan and estranged party leader Jahangir Khan Tareen have been revived.



Raja Riaz, who has been supporting Tareen, told Geo News anchorperson Shahzaib Khanzada that "An iftar dinner scheduled to be held at Tareen's residence has been postponed after we were told the prime minister will meet the PTI lawmakers."

"We are confident that most of the issues will be resolved during the meeting," he said.

The PTI lawmakers had requested PM Imran for a meeting, saying they want to 'inform' the premier about the ground realities regarding cases against Jahangir Tareen, who has been facing multiple lawsuits filed by the Federal Investigation Agency.



Riaz said that they are of the view that justice is not being done with Jahangir Tareen and they will share all matters with PM Imran. "Hopefully we will get a big relief when the prime minister comes to know about the facts."

While displaying the three FIRs lodged against Jahangir Tareen, Riaz said that sugar is not mentioned in any of them.

PTI lawmakers propose quitting assemblies

Last week, PTI lawmakers had offered to quit the assemblies in support of party stalwart Tareen during a meeting held at his Lahore residence.

Sources privy to the meeting informed Geo News that more than 30 members of both the national and provincial assemblies attended the huddle and discussed the roadmap ahead for the party, with a majority of them offering to resign.

According to the sources, the offer of resignations was not unanimously agreed upon by all lawmakers as a measure suited for the time being.

The lawmakers were, however, of the opinion that if "injustices" against Tareen continue, then the option of resignations from the assemblies must be exercised.

The sources said that the lawmakers also decided to contact others from the party.