12 killed, 8 injured in traffic accident near Khairpur

Photo: Geo Urdu.

12 people lose their lives, 8 others get injured as passenger coach collides with wagon on Khairpur's national highway.

The accident occurred due to a broken tie rod in the passenger wagon heading towards Sukkur, say police.

The driver of the wagon involved in the accident, who sustained some injuries, has been arrested.

At least 12 people were killed and more than eight others sustained injuries when a passenger coach collided with a van on the old national highway in Sindh's Khairpur district.

According to Khairpur Senior Superintendent of Police Amir Saud Magsi, the accident took place near Shah Abdul Latif University in Hussainabad, about 10 km from Khairpur city.

He said the old national highway where the tragic accident occurred connects Umerkot, Mirpur Khas, Tando Adam, Khipro, Sanghar, Nawabshah and other settlements of Sindh with Sukkur via Khairpur.

According to Magsi, the accident occurred due to a broken tie rod in the passenger wagon heading towards Sukkur.

Eyewitnesses told police they saw the tyre of the wagon detaching itself from the vehicle and going of control before hitting the passenger coach heading towards Sanghar from Sukkur.

The wagon was severely damaged in the crash, which turned into a pile of rubble. Passengers were left trapped in both vehicles after the accident.



Residents of the area rushed to help the injured and took them to Khairpur for treatment in private vehicles as well as government and Edhi ambulances.

According to Amir Saud Magsi, the dead included a young woman and two boys.

Magsi said the driver of the wagon involved in the accident also sustained injuries.

The driver has been arrested.