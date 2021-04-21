Can't connect right now! retry
‘Bigg Boss 14’ contestant Arshi Khan tests positive for Covid-19

Indian actress and Bigg Boss 14 contestant Arshi Khan has tested positive for coronavirus, saying she is experiencing mild symptoms.

Taking to Instagram, Arshi Khan said "I just received my COVID test reports from the airport authorities which was done a day before 19th April and I have just tested positive for COVID.”

She further said, “I am also experiencing mild symptoms since yesterday. All those who have been in contact with me recently please follow all safely protocols and stay safe. Allah Bless You All."

Arshi captioned the post, "Be safe and dua kijiye."

