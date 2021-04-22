Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Thursday Apr 22 2021
By
Web Desk

Alia Bhatt applauds Pakistani rapper Muhammad Shah’s song about her

By
Web Desk

Thursday Apr 22, 2021

Alia Bhatt was taken aback after she came across a rap song dedicated to her by a Pakistani artist 

Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt’s fan-base is not just limited to India but the actor has been winning hearts on this side of the border as well.

The Gully Boy star was recently taken aback after she came across a rap song dedicated to her by a Pakistani artist named Muhammad Shah.

The video of the song featured montages of the actor’s numerous characters from films with the lyrics also referencing some of her biggest hits like Student of the Year, Raazi and Highway.

Alia wasted no time in praising the rapper and his video for her, as she commented “Bohut hard.”

The overjoyed rapper responded to her comment, saying: “I love you.” 

More From Showbiz:

‘Bigg Boss 14’ contestant Arshi Khan tests positive for Covid-19

‘Bigg Boss 14’ contestant Arshi Khan tests positive for Covid-19
Esha Deol urges fans to take up yoga for mental, physical health

Esha Deol urges fans to take up yoga for mental, physical health
‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan looks completely unrecognizable in latest photo

‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan looks completely unrecognizable in latest photo
Sakina Samo praises Sheheryar Munawar, Asad Siddiqui

Sakina Samo praises Sheheryar Munawar, Asad Siddiqui
Salman Khan confirms release date of ‘Radhe’

Salman Khan confirms release date of ‘Radhe’
Irrfan Khan’s son Babil expresses hope to work with Amitabh Bachchan one day

Irrfan Khan’s son Babil expresses hope to work with Amitabh Bachchan one day
Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor’s workout video goes viral

Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor’s workout video goes viral
Anil Kapoor gets second jab of Covid-19 vaccine

Anil Kapoor gets second jab of Covid-19 vaccine
Minal Khan turns heads in latest snap

Minal Khan turns heads in latest snap
Priyanka Chopra says coronavirus situation in India is ‘grave’, urges fans to stay home

Priyanka Chopra says coronavirus situation in India is ‘grave’, urges fans to stay home
Kajol, Ajay Devgn celebrate daughter Nysa’s 18th birthday

Kajol, Ajay Devgn celebrate daughter Nysa’s 18th birthday
Mehwish Hayat reveals Jennifer Aniston-starrer ‘Friends’ is her favourite show

Mehwish Hayat reveals Jennifer Aniston-starrer ‘Friends’ is her favourite show

Latest

view all