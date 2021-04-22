Alia Bhatt applauds Pakistani rapper Muhammad Shah’s song about her

Alia Bhatt was taken aback after she came across a rap song dedicated to her by a Pakistani artist

Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt’s fan-base is not just limited to India but the actor has been winning hearts on this side of the border as well.

The Gully Boy star was recently taken aback after she came across a rap song dedicated to her by a Pakistani artist named Muhammad Shah.

The video of the song featured montages of the actor’s numerous characters from films with the lyrics also referencing some of her biggest hits like Student of the Year, Raazi and Highway.

Alia wasted no time in praising the rapper and his video for her, as she commented “Bohut hard.”



The overjoyed rapper responded to her comment, saying: “I love you.”