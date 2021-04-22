HEC warns against individuals posing as 'attestation agents'

The logo of the Higher Education Commission. — HEC

The Higher Education Commission of Pakistan on Thursday warned the general public against individuals masquerading as "attestation agents".

"It has been brought to Higher Education Commission's attention that some individuals posing as 'agents' offer to assist applicants in getting their degrees and transcripts attested," the HEC said.

In some cases, these individuals cheat the applicants by pasting fake HEC stamps or tickets on original degrees and transcripts, the body said.

All such degrees and transcripts, with fake stamps, are liable to be confiscated when submitted to HEC, the body warned.

"All concerned are advised to be extremely careful in this regard, and follow the prescribed procedure for attestation instead of engaging potentially fraudulent agents," it added.

