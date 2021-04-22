Amber Heard pictured on the sets of 'Aquaman 2'

Amber Heard heard has teased her role in her upcoming film "Aquaman 2" after months of speculations that she has been fired from the franchise.

The actress recently took to Instagram to share a picture from the sets of the film with a caption that read, "Before Aquaman took the last pages out of this book." She is seen reading a book by author Iain BanksIain Banks.

The only comment that was visible on her Instagram post was of Jason Momoa who plays Aquaman in the movie.

While reacting to her co-star's Insta post, The 'Game Of Thrones' actor put multiple laughing emojis and avoided to disclose anything.

