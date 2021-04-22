Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Apr 22 2021
By
Web Desk

Amber Heard pictured on the sets of 'Aquaman 2'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Apr 22, 2021

Amber Heard heard has teased her role in her upcoming film "Aquaman 2" after months of speculations that she has been fired from the franchise.

The actress  recently took to Instagram to share a picture from the sets of the film with a caption that read, "Before Aquaman took the last pages out of this book." She is seen reading a book by author Iain BanksIain Banks.

The only comment that was visible on her Instagram post was of Jason Momoa who plays Aquaman in the movie.

While reacting to her co-star's Insta post, The 'Game Of Thrones' actor  put multiple laughing emojis and avoided to disclose anything.  

More From Entertainment:

Brit Awards featuring performance from Dua Lipa to be attended by 4,000 people

Brit Awards featuring performance from Dua Lipa to be attended by 4,000 people

Prince Philip’s funeral attracted more views than Meghan Markle and Harry’s Oprah interview?

Prince Philip’s funeral attracted more views than Meghan Markle and Harry’s Oprah interview?

Anger looms against Prince Harry, Meghan Markle despite one month post Oprah interview

Anger looms against Prince Harry, Meghan Markle despite one month post Oprah interview
Fans remember Prince on fifth anniversary of his death

Fans remember Prince on fifth anniversary of his death
Royal family ‘a lot calmer’ since Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s exit

Royal family ‘a lot calmer’ since Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s exit
‘Best Actor’ award nominee Riz Ahmed dishes on Hollywood diversity

‘Best Actor’ award nominee Riz Ahmed dishes on Hollywood diversity
Eminem and Elton John: When unlikely pair became friends

Eminem and Elton John: When unlikely pair became friends

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle taking time to decide name for second baby for this reason

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle taking time to decide name for second baby for this reason
Katrina Kaif looks gorgeous in 'Earth Day' picture

Katrina Kaif looks gorgeous in 'Earth Day' picture
Ellen DeGeneres catches heat for driving after consuming 'weed drinks'

Ellen DeGeneres catches heat for driving after consuming 'weed drinks'
'Many disturbed by Prince Charles being overtly political than Queen'

'Many disturbed by Prince Charles being overtly political than Queen'

Queen 'coping amazingly well' despite Prince Philip grief

Queen 'coping amazingly well' despite Prince Philip grief

Latest

view all