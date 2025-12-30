Prince William forced to dial back Sussex plans after King’s warning

Prince William may not hold the warmest feelings for his estranged brother and his family, but he is not going to let his emotions come in the way of what’s best for his reign.

The Prince of Wales reportedly had been concocting a plan to finally rid the Sussexes of their royal titles, despite what that would entail for his nephew and niece, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, after King Charles ousted ex-Prince Andrew from the royal fold.

Even though, William would want nothing more than to finally close the chapter of the constant rift that hovers over the royals and their work, it would be a “petty” step reflecting badly on the monarchy, a royal expert had suggested.

“I don’t think he’s got time to do that, and, also, he doesn’t want that to be the focus of his reign when it comes,” expert Afua Acheampong-Hagan told The Mirror.

“‘Oh the first thing I’m going to do is take away my brother’s titles,’ for what?” she explained. “What would be the point? It’s really silly to be focussing on [whether] that's the thing he might do when he comes to reign.”

William had been focusing a lot more on his several passion projects this year, from the Earthshot Prize to Homewards and all the charities he has been supporting. He has also spoken about modernising the monarchy but he knows there are more pressing matters.

“There’s so many other things that the Royal Family need to do to modernise, taking away people’s titles for living their own lives, it will seem silly and petty, so I just don’t think that he will.”

Meanwhile, reports have also claimed that King Charles has taken measures of his own to warn Prince Harry about the next set of steps he needs to take. The monarch longs to have a relationship with his grandchildren and has been telling Harry to take as assertive step.

Charles believes Meghan doesn’t want a reunion and is now “urging Harry to be more assertive and encourage Meghan to make it possible”.

The source added, “At this point in his life, Charles simply wants peace and some normalcy with his family. His love for Harry has never wavered, no matter how tense their relationship has been.”’

If the Sussexes could manage to keep the rift at bay, after heeding the warning from King Charles, it is possible that William may even give up the idea eventually, shifting his focus to much more important matters.