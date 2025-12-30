Dakota Johnson moves on with Role Model after Chris Martin breakup?

Dakota Johson moves on with Role Model after Chris Martin breakup?

Dakota Johnson appeared to be moving on with American singer Role Model months after calling it quits with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

The Fifty Shades of Grey star was spotted on a potential date night with the former rapper, whose real name is Tucker Harrington Pillsbury.

The pair were photographed enjoying a dinner with friends over the holiday.

As per the snapshots, making rounds on social media, Dakota, 36, and the Some Protector singer were sitting side by side at the table while chatting with their guests across from them during the candlelit meal.

Why did romantic relationship rumours begin to swirl in the wake of a casual meal? Because a source told TMZ that the Materialists actress and the 28-year-old musician were "cuddled up" and got "very close" throughout the evening.

Dakota’s new possible love interest has been emerging almost six months after she ended her eight-year-long relationship with Martin, 48.

The former lovebirds were first linked in 2017, following the rock band vocalist’s 2014 split from ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow, whom he officially divorced in 2015.

The Madame Web actress and Martin reportedly broke up over the summer in June.

On the work front, Dakota starred in two films The Materialists and Splitsville, both released in 2025.

Moreover, she’s set to star in the highly anticipated adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s novel Verity, alongside Josh Hartnett and Anne Hathaway.