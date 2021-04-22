Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Apr 22 2021
By
Web Desk

Two suspects allegedly involved in Justice Aftab Afridi's murder arrested

By
Web Desk

Thursday Apr 22, 2021

  • The suspects allegedly opened fire on the deceased judge's car, says police.
  • Both the suspects hail from Peshawar, says a police official.
  • Justice Afridi, along with some of his family members, was killed on April 4.

Two more suspects have been arrested in connection with Justice Aftab Afridi and his family members murder, police officials said Thursday, taking the number of suspects apprehended to five.

A police official said the suspects, both hailing from Peshawar, had allegedly opened fire on the deceased judge's car.

Unidentified gunmen had killed Justice Afridi as he was on his way from Peshawar to Islamabad on April 4 at the Ambar Interchange on the Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway in Swabi district.

The FIR registered by his son, Majid Afridi, noted that Afridi had attended a wedding in Peshawar and was going to the federal capital.

Aftab Afridi’s wife Bibi Zainab, daughter-in-law Kiran, and her three-year-old son Mohammad Sanan were also killed in the attack.

