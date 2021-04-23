NA-249 by-polls in Karachi on April 29 as per schedule: Election Commission of Pakistan

The NA-249 by-elections will be held as per schedule on April 29, ECP informs Sindh government.

District returning officer says printing of ballot papers for voters complete, papers will be shared with ECP in next two days.

Last month, the ECP had announced the schedule for by-polls in NA-249 after PTI's Faisal Vawda resigned from the National Assembly seat.

According to sources, the ECP has decided to hold by-elections in NA-249 as per schedule.

The ECP has ordered strict implementation of coronavirus SOPs during the by-polls in NA-249. Special staff will also be deployed for implementation of coronavirus SOPs.



A day earlier, the constituency's district returning officer Nadeem Haider had confirmed that ECP had rejected a request made by PPP, MQM and PTI seeking a postponement of the NA-249 by-elections.

“There has been no change in the by-election date. The by-poll will be held on April 29,” said the DRO.



The Sindh government, PTI and MQM in a letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), had requested postponement of the NA-249 by-election until the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic subsides.

However, the move was opposed by the PML-N.



The DRO also shared that the printing of ballot papers for the voters of the constituency has been completed and will be shared with the ECP in the next two days. He added that the electoral symbol of the outlawed party TLP — a crane — is on the paper.

The DRO said that the campaigning time for the by-poll will end on April 21 at midnight.

Haider said that a security plan for the by-poll has been finalised with over 2,000 police and 8,00 rangers personnel to take part in the election.

Vawda had resigned after casting his vote in the Senate elections on March 3. He had won the seat during the 2018 general election after securing 35,344 votes.