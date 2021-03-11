Election Commission of Pakistan announces by-poll schedule for Karachi's NA-249

ECP announces schedule for NA-249 by-elections.

Nomination papers can be submitted from March 13 to March 17.

The scrutiny process will start on March 25.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced on Thursday the schedule for by-polls in NA-249 after PTI's Faisal Vawda resigned from the National Assembly seat.

The by-election will be held on April 29. Candidates can submit their nomination papers between March 13 and March 17.

Candidates withdrawing from the by-elections will be able to withdraw their papers by April 7.

Vawda had resigned after casting his vote in the Senate elections on March 3. He had won the seat during the 2018 general election after securing 35,349 votes.

