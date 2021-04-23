Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Apr 23 2021
Friday Apr 23, 2021

Aagha Ali urges govt to postpone exams amid ongoing coronavirus pandemic

Pakistani actor and singer Aagha Ali has urged authorities concerned to postpone exams or promote the students on their previous records amid ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to Instagram, the Yaad Piya Ki Aaye actor said “I’ve been getting 100s of messages from students all over the country and trust me all they say makes sense. Almost all institutions, schools and colleges have been closed and we all know how useful online classes were.”

He further said, “Apart from this, the new wave of coronavirus is here and getting worse everyday..and is taking many lives. So is this risk really worth? Please postpose the exams or promote the students on their previous records.”

“The whole country have been going through a lot of pressure and this is only giving students extreme mental stress. Please! notice #cancelexams,” Aagha concluded.

