Zimbabwe vs Pakistan: Angry fans lash out at Asif Ali on Twitter

Pakistani cricketer Asif Ali photographed during a match. Photo: AFP

Zimbabwe made history on Friday when they defeated Pakistan in their first ever T20I match at Harare. While fans lashed out at the Pakistan cricket team for their hapless performance in general, it was Asif Ali that caught the most flak from fans on social media.

The pinch hitter managed only a hapless 1 run from 3 balls before he was caught off a Richard Ngarava delivery.

Pakistan managed to score only 99 runs in response to Zimbabwe's 118, losing by 19 runs.

Here's how fans took out their anger on Asif Ali on Twitter:

Ramiya's meme on Misbah's selection of Asif takes the cake.

We'd like to remind people that Asif did not score a duck this time. He managed a run.

Awais Tweets thinks Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Punjab on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan could be a better.

Twitter handle Its_Noori1 says Asif Ali missed his century by 99 runs. Ouch.

This disgruntled fan thinks Asif Ali can't play any delivery.

Sarcasm alert: Syed Adeel is not a happy man.

Pakistan's wickets started falling after opener Mohammad Rizwan was dismissed for 13. Fakhar Zaman was sent back to the pavilion after he scored 2 runs, Mohammad Hafeez made 5, Danish Aziz 22, Asif Ali 1.

However, skipper Babar Azam tried to hold the fort by scoring 41 runs, but it was not enough to reach the lowest total that was scored at the Harare Sports Club.

The home team's bowlers did well on their side, with Luke Jongwe leading the way by taking four wickets for 18 runs. Ryan Burl took two wickets, while Blessing Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava took one wicket each.

Earlier, Pakistan were able to restrict Zimbabwe to 118 runs. The Men In Green had made two changes in the playing eleven at the start of the match.

Fast bowler Arshad Iqbal was given the T20I debut cap while middle-order batsman Asif Ali was recalled to the side. The two had replaced Haider Ali and Mohammad Nawaz.

For Pakistan, regular wickets taken by its bowlers throughout the innings ensured the team would require 119 runs to win.

For the hosts, only four players were able to make double digit scores with opening batsman Tinashe Kamunhukamwe the only one who scored more than 30 runs.

Pakistani bowlers did not disappoint, with Mohammad Hasnain and Danish Aziz taking two wickets each while debutant Arshad Iqbal, leg spinner Usman Qadir, Faheem Ashraf and pacer Haris Rauf picked a wicket each.

Aziz, while speaking to the commentators after the innings, said that the team tried bowling wicket to wicket to the opposition.

He praised the team management and skipper Babar Azam for including the youngsters in the playing XI, referring to it as a "good opportunity".