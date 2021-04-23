Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Apr 23 2021
Friday Apr 23, 2021

Ayeza Khan’s sweet photo with her mom, daughter Hoorain wins hearts

Leading Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan, who is an avid social media user, shared sweet photos with her mother and daughter Hoorain Taimoor and the fans can’t stop gushing over them.

The Mehar Posh actress took to Instagram and posted a lovely picture, featuring herself, her mom and the daughter from their first iftaar party.

Ayeza Khan wrote in the caption, “Our bonds strengthen every time we sit together in this holy month. Such is the beauty of Ramadan. #firstiftaarparty.”

In another post, the actress posted a cute photo with her daughter Hoorain, saying “Meri Guriya. #hooraintaimoor.”

The endearing posts have won the hearts of the fans on social media.

