Saturday Apr 24 2021
By
Web Desk

Selena Gomez's bombshell new look snap breaks internet

By
Web Desk

Saturday Apr 24, 2021

Music sensation Selena Gomez stunned fans as she unveiled surprise blonde bombshell look after spending eight-hour lightening her brunette locks.

The 28-year-old singer on Friday revealed she had dyed her signature brown tresses blonde.

Selena debuted her new platinum locks on her brand Rare Beauty's social media page as she showcased her 'new look' with a mirror snap.

The award winner songstress looked amazing as she posed in a white T-shirt with a new icy hairdo.

The entire process reportedly took 200 foils, several bowls of bleach and 8 hours of hair magic. Her longtime colorists Nikki Lee and Riawna Capri did the process.

The pop star's new look received massive applause from her fans and friends. Many of her admirers started dubbing her 'Blondelena.'

Selena Gomez had previously dyed her hair blonde in 2017 but made the jump back to brunette after a brief stint.

