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Miley Cyrus fans freaking out over Tish Cyrus's cryptic comment

Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando spark secret wedding rumours again
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published May 23, 2026

Miley Cyrus fans freaking out over Tish Cyrus&apos;s cryptic comment
Miley Cyrus fans freaking out over Tish Cyrus's cryptic comment 

Did Miley Cyrus quietly say “I do” without telling the internet?

Fans are officially in detective mode after mom Tish Cyrus may have dropped a major clue.

While attending a recent event with Miley and fiancé Maxx Morando, Tish reportedly made a very interesting comment while posing for photos: “We’re gonna bring the husband.”

Excuse me — the husband?

Naturally, the social media immediately grabbed its magnifying glass.

Morando, 27, looked completely comfortable in the family mix, posing beside the Flowers hitmaker and even kissing her on the cheek during the event. 

If there was a secret wedding memo sent out, fans are convinced they somehow missed it.

The couple’s love story has been low-key but surprisingly adorable from the start. Miley previously revealed to Vogue that the pair met on a blind date in the most Miley way possible.

“Well, it was blind for me and not really for him,” she joked.

They first sparked dating rumours in 2021 after the Wrecking Ball singer casually slipped photos from a Gucci event onto Instagram like the FBI would not notice.

By 2022, the two were spotted kissing in West Hollywood, and insiders claimed things were getting “very serious.”

Fast-forward to 2024, Miley called Morando her “love” during her Grammys speech, they reportedly moved in together, and engagement rumours exploded after she flashed a ring at the Avatar: Fire and Ash premiere in late 2025.

Now, thanks to one tiny comment from Tish, fans think the wedding may have already happened – and honestly, Miley would absolutely pull a secret ceremony just for the chaos.

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