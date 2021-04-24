Opposition asked to join hands with govt to send a unified message on sanctity of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri and State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan. Photo: Radio Pakistan

Noorul Haq Qadri says government stood firm regarding resolution of issue about French ambassador.

Ali Muhammad Khan says parliamentary committee's purpose is to formulate a joint action plan and consensus resolution.

The National Assembly is debating on a resolution calling for the protection of the sanctity of the Prophethood of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

ISLAMABAD: Religious Affairs Minister Noorul Haq Qadri and State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan called on the Opposition to join hands with the government to send a unified message to the world, especially France, on the sanctity of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

The appeal was made by the ministers in their separate statements.

Qadri stated that the government stood firm regarding the resolution of the issue about the French ambassador and has honestly implemented all the promises it made.

"The purpose of setting up a parliamentary committee is to formulate a joint action plan and consensus resolution by incorporating the suggestions of all the parties in it," said Ali Mohammad Khan as he appealed to the Opposition.



Earlier this week, the government called a session of the National Assembly and presented a resolution calling for the protection of the sanctity of the Prophethood of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

NA Speaker Asad Qaiser has already called upon the government and the Opposition to sit down together and formulate a unanimous resolution.

The resolution presented to the assembly was introduced as a private member one by PTI MNA Amjad Ali Khan.

It centres around whether or not the French ambassador to Pakistan should be expelled after French President Emmanuel Macron defended the right of Charlie Hebdo magazine to republish blasphemous cartoons depicting Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

On the same day, Amjad Ali Khan also requested the formation of a special parliamentary committee to discuss the French envoy's expulsion.



Following the MNA's request, the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan presented a separate resolution for the formation of the committee.

The resolution, after a voice vote, was declared by NA Speaker Asad Qaiser as approved by the parliament, amid loud chants of objection by the Opposition.

