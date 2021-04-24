Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Apr 24 2021
By
Web Desk

Opposition asked to join hands with govt to send a unified message on sanctity of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

By
Web Desk

Saturday Apr 24, 2021

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri and State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan. Photo: Radio Pakistan

  • Noorul Haq Qadri says government stood firm regarding resolution of issue about French ambassador.
  • Ali Muhammad Khan says parliamentary committee's purpose is to formulate a joint action plan and consensus resolution.
  • The National Assembly is debating on a resolution calling for the protection of the sanctity of the Prophethood of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). 

ISLAMABAD: Religious Affairs Minister Noorul Haq Qadri and State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan called on the Opposition to join hands with the government to send a unified message to the world, especially France, on the sanctity of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

The appeal was made by the ministers in their separate statements.

Qadri stated that the government stood firm regarding the resolution of the issue about the French ambassador and has honestly implemented all the promises it made.

"The purpose of setting up a parliamentary committee is to formulate a joint action plan and consensus resolution by incorporating the suggestions of all the parties in it," said Ali Mohammad Khan as he appealed to the Opposition.

Read more: PPP to skip National Assembly session debating on resolution to expel French envoy 

Earlier this week, the government called a session of the National Assembly and presented a resolution calling for the protection of the sanctity of the Prophethood of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

NA Speaker Asad Qaiser has already called upon the government and the Opposition to sit down together and formulate a unanimous resolution.

The resolution presented to the assembly was introduced as a private member one by PTI MNA Amjad Ali Khan.

It centres around whether or not the French ambassador to Pakistan should be expelled after French President Emmanuel Macron defended the right of Charlie Hebdo magazine to republish blasphemous cartoons depicting Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

On the same day, Amjad Ali Khan also requested the formation of a special parliamentary committee to discuss the French envoy's expulsion.

Read more: NA session adjourned indefinitely as angry Opposition lawmakers confront deputy speaker

Following the MNA's request, the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan presented a separate resolution for the formation of the committee.

The resolution, after a voice vote, was declared by NA Speaker Asad Qaiser as approved by the parliament, amid loud chants of objection by the Opposition.

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan Army mobilizes to enforce COVID-19 SOPs

Pakistan Army mobilizes to enforce COVID-19 SOPs
Coronavirus: Pakistan reports highest single-day death toll to date

Coronavirus: Pakistan reports highest single-day death toll to date
In climate summit, Pakistan pledges 30% electric car transition by 2030

In climate summit, Pakistan pledges 30% electric car transition by 2030
FM Qureshi says negotiated political solution only way forward for Afghanistan

FM Qureshi says negotiated political solution only way forward for Afghanistan
Earth Hour observed to 'prevent earthquakes', says Punjab minister Khayal Kastro

Earth Hour observed to 'prevent earthquakes', says Punjab minister Khayal Kastro
Pakistan bans outdoor dining as coronavirus cases surge

Pakistan bans outdoor dining as coronavirus cases surge
2 inches could make all the difference in preventing the spread of COVID-19

2 inches could make all the difference in preventing the spread of COVID-19
Eight major hospitals of KP witness 83% increase in oxygen consumption

Eight major hospitals of KP witness 83% increase in oxygen consumption
Peshawar hospitals forced to increase oxygen storage capacity amid rise in COVID-19 patients

Peshawar hospitals forced to increase oxygen storage capacity amid rise in COVID-19 patients

Sindh Assembly passes Child Protection Authority Amendment Act, 2021

Sindh Assembly passes Child Protection Authority Amendment Act, 2021
Courts dismiss legal challenges to in-person Cambridge exams

Courts dismiss legal challenges to in-person Cambridge exams
PM Imran Khan says 'only education can change people's fates' during university inauguration

PM Imran Khan says 'only education can change people's fates' during university inauguration

Latest

view all