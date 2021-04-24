Pakistan Army mobilizes to enforce COVID-19 SOPs

Pakistan Army has started action to implement COVID-19 SOPs

A shop was sealed in Islamabad and fined for violating SOPs on Friday.

The military has been mobilized after PM Imran Khan directed Pakistan Army to help police and Rangers in curbing the virus.

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Army has mobilized to enforce coronavirus SOPs in the federal capital after Prime Minister Imran Khan sought its help in curbing the virus's spread.

Officials of the Islamabad administration visited various areas in the city on Friday with army personnel in tow to enforce implementation of coronavirus protocols.

Assistant Commissioner Rana Musa Tahir visited different commercial areas with an army and police escort and took action against violators.

A shop was also sealed and fined for violating SOPs.

Army called in to help implement SOPs

On Friday, Prime Minister Imran Khan said he has directed the military -- as well as police and Rangers -- to help ensure that SOPs regarding COVID-19 are being strictly implemented and followed.

In a televised address after chairing a meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) over COVID-19, the prime minister had urged the masses to adopt preventive measures against coronavirus so that the situation remains under control and a lockdown of big cities is avoided.

“We have been instructing the people to follow SOPs but they neither have fear nor are cautious. Therefore, the pandemic is spreading rapidly,” he had said.

“If you simply keep following SOPs and wearing masks from now on till Eid, then we will not have to take the extreme step of locking down cities, which India is unfortunately doing now,” he had added.

Highest single-day death toll

Pakistan on Saturday reported 157 deaths due to COVID-19, making it the country's highest single-day death toll since the coronavirus pandemic began last year.

Previously, the highest death toll reported by the country was 153 on June 20th of last year.

The new deaths have taken the country's death tally to 16,999. The most deaths in the country were reported in Punjab, followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the last 24 hours



Meanwhile, Pakistan's national positivity ratio also shot up to 11.27% on Saturday.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data showed that 52,402 tests were conducted in Pakistan in the last 24 hours, out of which 5,908 returned positive.

The new cases have taken the national tally of positive cases to 790,016, with 285,542 reported in Punjab, 276,670 in Sindh, 112,140 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 72,613 in Islamabad, 21,477 in Balochistan, 16,327 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 5,247 in Gilgit-Baltistan.