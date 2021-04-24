Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Saturday Apr 24 2021
By
Web Desk

Salman Khan distributes food to frontliners as India battles its lethal second wave

By
Web Desk

Saturday Apr 24, 2021

Salman Khan distributes food to frontliners as India battles its lethal second wave

Bollywood megastar Salman Khan is hailed as one of the most generous stars in the industry.

As India battles its lethal second wave of the coronavirus, reports revealed that the Sultan actor has been providing food packets to the front line workers during the pandemic.

His Being Haangrryy trucks are distributing food in Mumbai’s Juhu and Worli areas.

The actor had done the same last year as well during the lockdown, as was revealed by Rahul Kanal, Yuv Sena leader, who was working with Salman.

Speaking to Mid-Day, Kanal had said: "Salman expressed his concern for the police officers, BMC staff and health workers on duty. Given their long work hours, he wondered how they would procure essentials since most shops are shut and the grocery stores are functioning in the stipulated four-hour window. Within 24 hours of our conversation, our food trucks hit the road."

More From Bollywood:

Varun Dhawan fires back after being accused of ‘flaunting privilege’ amid pandemic

Varun Dhawan fires back after being accused of ‘flaunting privilege’ amid pandemic

Pooja Bhatt touches on survivor’s guilt amid covid-19

Pooja Bhatt touches on survivor’s guilt amid covid-19
Madhuri Dixit reminisces over ‘Anjaam’ release

Madhuri Dixit reminisces over ‘Anjaam’ release
Indian musician Shravan Rathod dies of Covid related complications

Indian musician Shravan Rathod dies of Covid related complications
Salman Khan’s ‘Being Human’ supports covid-19 fighters with food kits

Salman Khan’s ‘Being Human’ supports covid-19 fighters with food kits
Kareena Kapoor shares adorable snap of Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor shares adorable snap of Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan
Abhishek Bachchan reflects on Amitabh Bachchan’s days full of financial woes

Abhishek Bachchan reflects on Amitabh Bachchan’s days full of financial woes
Dia Mirza wants the world to focus on ideas that can heal the planet

Dia Mirza wants the world to focus on ideas that can heal the planet
Taapsee Pannu is clinging on to Twitter despite its toxic side: Here’s why

Taapsee Pannu is clinging on to Twitter despite its toxic side: Here’s why
Sonam Kapoor releases a covid-19 safety guide for fans

Sonam Kapoor releases a covid-19 safety guide for fans
Kangana Ranaut berates ‘fools’ feeling ‘depressed’ by the pandemic

Kangana Ranaut berates ‘fools’ feeling ‘depressed’ by the pandemic

Kareena Kapoor sends love to mother Babita Shivdasani on her birthday

Kareena Kapoor sends love to mother Babita Shivdasani on her birthday

Latest

view all