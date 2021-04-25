Inzamam says Babar has been lucky to win previous matches despite team facing middle-order crisis

Pakistan team captain Babar Azam. Photo: cricket.com.au

LAHORE: Pointing out the Pakistan cricket team's middle-order crisis, Former Test cricketer Inzamam-ul-Haq has said Babar Azam XI has been lucky to win matches in the recent past, The News reported on Sunday.

The former cricketer, speaking on his YouTube channel after Pakistan lost to Zimbabwe in the second T20I by 19 runs, said the team had been facing a middle-order crisis but the team management failed to address the issue.

“If you look at today’s performance, nothing was different except the luck which didn’t favour them this time. Pakistan has had middle-order batting issues for quite some time now,” he said.

“It was Pakistan’s first-ever defeat against Zimbabwe in T20I and it badly exposed so many things. In previous matches, Babar, Fakhar, Rizwan scored so it helped Pakistan save the game,” he stressed.

Inzamam pointed out the selectors picked boys who had very little first-class experience. “It can work for bowlers as they get enough time to make their way through but batsmen only have one chance,” he explained.

Zimbabwe bowled Pakistan out for a meagre 99 runs, with one ball to spare — marking their first victory against the Men In Green in the T20Is.

Pakistan's wickets started falling after opener Mohammad Rizwan was dismissed for 13 runs. Fakhar Zaman was sent back to the pavilion after he scored 2 runs, Mohammad Hafeez made 5, Danish Aziz 22, Asif Ali 1.