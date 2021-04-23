Pak vs Zim: Pakistan's performance disappoints Babar Azam

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam speaks after the Men In Green were defeated by Zimbabwe on April 23, 2021. — Twitter/PCB

We chased 200 against South Africa, so we should have chased 119 runs here, says Babar Azam.

He says such a defeat ahead of T20I World Cup was an eye-opener.

Batsmen were not able to put up a good performance as they have in the past, he says.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam said Friday the team's performance was disappointing and as the T20I World Cup approaches, the defeat against Zimbabwe was an eye-opener.

"We chased 200 against South Africa, so we should have chased [119] runs here. However, we ... played poor cricket," the skipper said in a video posted on Twitter by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The skipper said not only had the middle order collapsed, but the team's batsmen were not able to put up a good performance as they used to in the past.

"The entire batting order had collapsed today and we should give credit to Zimbabwe for their comeback," the skipper said.

The captain said the wicket was the same as the last match — where Pakistan defeated Zimbabwe — and noted that the blame cannot be shifted to the pitch.

"[Blaming the pitch is no excuse] as a professional player adapts to his environment. Our middle order struggled throughout the match and we will try to step up their game," he said.

Indeed, the T20I World Cup is right around the corner and we are trying to sort out the team's issues before that, the 26-year-old said.



"We will try to make good combinations in the matches ahead," he added.

Zimbabwe defeated Pakistan by 19 runs in the second fixture of the three-match T20I series at the Harare Sports Club after the Men In Green failed to reach the 119-run target.

Zimbabwe bowled Pakistan out for a meagre 99 runs, with one ball to spare — marking their first victory against the Men In Green in the T20Is.

Pakistan's wickets started falling after opener Mohammad Rizwan was dismissed for 13. Fakhar Zaman was sent back to the pavilion after he scored 2 runs, Mohammad Hafeez made 5, Danish Aziz 22, Asif Ali 1.