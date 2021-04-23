Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Friday Apr 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Pak vs Zim: Pakistan's performance disappoints Babar Azam

By
Web Desk

Friday Apr 23, 2021

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam speaks after the Men In Green were defeated by Zimbabwe on April 23, 2021. — Twitter/PCB  

  • We chased 200 against South Africa, so we should have chased 119 runs here, says Babar Azam.
  • He says such a defeat ahead of T20I World Cup was an eye-opener.
  • Batsmen were not able to put up a good performance as they have in the past, he says.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam said Friday the team's performance was disappointing and as the T20I World Cup approaches, the defeat against Zimbabwe was an eye-opener.

"We chased 200 against South Africa, so we should have chased [119] runs here. However, we ... played poor cricket," the skipper said in a video posted on Twitter by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The skipper said not only had the middle order collapsed, but the team's batsmen were not able to put up a good performance as they used to in the past.

"The entire batting order had collapsed today and we should give credit to Zimbabwe for their comeback," the skipper said.

The captain said the wicket was the same as the last match — where Pakistan defeated Zimbabwe — and noted that the blame cannot be shifted to the pitch.

"[Blaming the pitch is no excuse] as a professional player adapts to his environment. Our middle order struggled throughout the match and we will try to step up their game," he said.

Related items

Indeed, the T20I World Cup is right around the corner and we are trying to sort out the team's issues before that, the 26-year-old said.

"We will try to make good combinations in the matches ahead," he added.

Zimbabwe defeated Pakistan by 19 runs in the second fixture of the three-match T20I series at the Harare Sports Club after the Men In Green failed to reach the 119-run target.

Zimbabwe bowled Pakistan out for a meagre 99 runs, with one ball to spare — marking their first victory against the Men In Green in the T20Is.

Pakistan's wickets started falling after opener Mohammad Rizwan was dismissed for 13. Fakhar Zaman was sent back to the pavilion after he scored 2 runs, Mohammad Hafeez made 5, Danish Aziz 22, Asif Ali 1.

More From Sports:

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan: Angry fans lash out at Asif Ali on Twitter

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan: Angry fans lash out at Asif Ali on Twitter
Virat Kohli becomes first batsman to score 6,000 IPL runs

Virat Kohli becomes first batsman to score 6,000 IPL runs
Shaniera Akram prays for India as coronavirus shatters health system

Shaniera Akram prays for India as coronavirus shatters health system
'Give someone else a chance also brother': Tabraiz Shamsi to Mohammad Rizwan

'Give someone else a chance also brother': Tabraiz Shamsi to Mohammad Rizwan
Pak vs Zim: Zimbabwe humiliate Pakistan in 2nd T20I

Pak vs Zim: Zimbabwe humiliate Pakistan in 2nd T20I
ICC mulls over chances of India hosting T-20 World-cup amid devastating virus spell

ICC mulls over chances of India hosting T-20 World-cup amid devastating virus spell
An exclusive look inside Shoaib Malik's current workout routine

An exclusive look inside Shoaib Malik's current workout routine
Pak vs Zim: Had to work hard for victory in first T20, says Babar Azam

Pak vs Zim: Had to work hard for victory in first T20, says Babar Azam
‘Great city, great weather’: Wasim Akram enjoys Ramadan with son in Dubai

‘Great city, great weather’: Wasim Akram enjoys Ramadan with son in Dubai
Eight out of 12 countries withdraw from Super League

Eight out of 12 countries withdraw from Super League
ICC T20I rankings: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam secures 2nd position

ICC T20I rankings: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam secures 2nd position
Mohammad Amir to play for county side Kent in UK's T20 Vitality Blast

Mohammad Amir to play for county side Kent in UK's T20 Vitality Blast

Latest

view all