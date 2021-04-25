Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Apr 25 2021
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth to formally hand over Prince Philip’s role to Prince Charles

By
Web Desk

Sunday Apr 25, 2021

Queen Elizabeth II is expected to hand over her late husband Prince Philip's role to their son Prince Charles. 

The Sun reported that the Prince of Wales will step into the Duke of Edinburgh’s traditional role as royal consort, standing by Queen Elizabeth II’s side during the State Opening of Parliament.

The late royal, who died at 99 earlier this month, took a step back from royal duties after his retirement in 2016, therefore this will not be the first time that the Duke of Cornwall accompanies his mother to the Parliament’s opening.

An insider informed The Sun that Charles is expected to take “a more significant and active role.”

“It is a clear signal that the Queen does not want the crown to skip a generation and that Prince Charles will start ¬taking on an even bigger role in royal life,” the insider said.

“There will be a visible show of support for the Queen from senior members of the family at future events, and the opening of Parliament is no exception,” they added. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry 'does not deserve' Prince William's forgiveness

Prince Harry 'does not deserve' Prince William's forgiveness
Prince Philip 'very, very upset' over The Crown portrayal

Prince Philip 'very, very upset' over The Crown portrayal

Angelina Jolie’s new career plans revealed amid court war with Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie’s new career plans revealed amid court war with Brad Pitt
Meghan Trainor sheds light on newborn son's difficult journey to life

Meghan Trainor sheds light on newborn son's difficult journey to life
Prince Harry, Meghan ‘kick in the teeth’ of musicians with ‘unethical’ Spotify deal

Prince Harry, Meghan ‘kick in the teeth’ of musicians with ‘unethical’ Spotify deal
‘Finding Freedom’: Harry, Meghan’s biography to be re-released with new chapters

‘Finding Freedom’: Harry, Meghan’s biography to be re-released with new chapters
Demi Lovato has learnt not to rely on her relationships to get stability

Demi Lovato has learnt not to rely on her relationships to get stability

Russell Crowe discloses he is playing Zeus in Thor: Love and Thunder

Russell Crowe discloses he is playing Zeus in Thor: Love and Thunder
Blake Lively says she 'makes a much better couple' with Gigi Hadid

Blake Lively says she 'makes a much better couple' with Gigi Hadid
Taylor Swift's boyfriend Joe Alwyn receives Grammy trophy

Taylor Swift's boyfriend Joe Alwyn receives Grammy trophy
Kim Kardashian gives fans a sneak peek at expensive kids cars

Kim Kardashian gives fans a sneak peek at expensive kids cars

Miley Cyrus to be guest at historic SNL hosted by Elon Musk

Miley Cyrus to be guest at historic SNL hosted by Elon Musk

Latest

view all