Bollywood
Sunday Apr 25 2021
Nawazuddin Siddiqui lashes out at Bollywood stars vacationing amid India’s COVID crisis

Sunday Apr 25, 2021

Nawazuddin Siddiqui said celebrities holidaying at the beach while the country suffers 'have no shame'

Bollywood star Nawazuddin Siddiqui is lashing out at all the celebrities escaping the current COVID crisis in India by vacationing abroad.

During an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the actor said celebrities holidaying at the beach while the country suffers “have no shame.”

“These entertainment celebrities posting vacation pictures at a time when the world is reeling under the worst recession,” he said.

“Logon ke paas khana nahin hai aur aap paise phenk rahe ho. Kuch toh sharam karo [People have no food to eat and you are throwing away your money. Have some shame],” he continued.

He went on to encourage the stars to “have a heart.”

“But what else will they talk about? Acting? They will run out of steam in two minutes. In logon ne Maldives ko tamasaha bana rakha hai. I don’t know what their arrangement is with the tourism industry. But for the sake of humanity, please keep these vacations to yourself. There is suffering everywhere. The cases of Covid are multiplying. Have a heart. Please don’t taunt those who are suffering.”

