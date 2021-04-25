‘Princess Diana would be fond of Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton if she was alive’

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle may have entered the royal family long after the death of their beloved mother-in-law Princess Diana but Sarah Ferguson, they would've been much loved by her if she were alive today.

During an earlier chat on Good Morning Britain, the Duchess of York had remembered the late Princess of Wales and how she would have reacted to her son Prince Harry marrying the former actor.

"Even before they got married, Diana would have been just literally going 'I can't believe these boys have done so well.’ They are such a credit to her. Incredible,” Fergie said in the 2018 interview.

"She had this enormous compassion, and I honestly think she'd be so proud of the wonderful Meghan and Catherine, as well. She'd want to embrace them and say, 'You're doing well.'"