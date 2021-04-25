Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Apr 25 2021
By
Web Desk

‘Princess Diana would be fond of Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton if she was alive’

By
Web Desk

Sunday Apr 25, 2021

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle may have entered the royal family long after the death of their beloved mother-in-law Princess Diana but Sarah Ferguson, they would've been much loved by her if she were alive today.

During an earlier chat on Good Morning Britain, the Duchess of York had remembered the late Princess of Wales and how she would have reacted to her son Prince Harry marrying the former actor.

"Even before they got married, Diana would have been just literally going 'I can't believe these boys have done so well.’ They are such a credit to her. Incredible,” Fergie said in the 2018 interview.

"She had this enormous compassion, and I honestly think she'd be so proud of the wonderful Meghan and Catherine, as well. She'd want to embrace them and say, 'You're doing well.'"

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry 'does not deserve' Prince William's forgiveness

Prince Harry 'does not deserve' Prince William's forgiveness
Prince Philip 'very, very upset' over The Crown portrayal

Prince Philip 'very, very upset' over The Crown portrayal

‘The Crown’s future at risk as MPs call for a ban on the Netflix show

‘The Crown’s future at risk as MPs call for a ban on the Netflix show
Queen Elizabeth to formally hand over Prince Philip’s role to Prince Charles

Queen Elizabeth to formally hand over Prince Philip’s role to Prince Charles

Angelina Jolie’s new career plans revealed amid court war with Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie’s new career plans revealed amid court war with Brad Pitt
Meghan Trainor sheds light on newborn son's difficult journey to life

Meghan Trainor sheds light on newborn son's difficult journey to life
Prince Harry, Meghan ‘kick in the teeth’ of musicians with ‘unethical’ Spotify deal

Prince Harry, Meghan ‘kick in the teeth’ of musicians with ‘unethical’ Spotify deal
‘Finding Freedom’: Harry, Meghan’s biography to be re-released with new chapters

‘Finding Freedom’: Harry, Meghan’s biography to be re-released with new chapters
Demi Lovato has learnt not to rely on her relationships to get stability

Demi Lovato has learnt not to rely on her relationships to get stability

Russell Crowe discloses he is playing Zeus in Thor: Love and Thunder

Russell Crowe discloses he is playing Zeus in Thor: Love and Thunder
Blake Lively says she 'makes a much better couple' with Gigi Hadid

Blake Lively says she 'makes a much better couple' with Gigi Hadid
Taylor Swift's boyfriend Joe Alwyn receives Grammy trophy

Taylor Swift's boyfriend Joe Alwyn receives Grammy trophy

Latest

view all