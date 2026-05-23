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Kate Cassidy admits she felt disrespected during double date situation

Liam Payne's girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, is struggling to find a good partner
By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 23, 2026

It comes after she revealed she is ready to start dating again, 18 months after the One Direction stars tragic passing
It comes after she revealed she is ready to start dating again, 18 months after the One Direction star's tragic passing

Liam Payne's girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, is struggling to find a good partner as she finds herself comparing potential partners to the late singer.

Kate, was in a relationship with Liam Payne before his death in October 2024.

Cassidy and Payne were first seen together in October 2022 and were still dating when the singer tragically fell from a third-floor balcony and passed away on October 16, 2024. 

Taking to TikTok Kate shared an insight into her dating life and said nobody could hold a candle to the 'f*****g hot, funny, kind and generous' Liam in a heartbreaking admission.

She said: 'I compare literally everyone to my late partner, for anybody that's new here I lost my partner a year and a half and ago and he kind of hit every single box on the check list'.

She gave an example of how a pal joined her on a recent date and the man in question forced her friend to pay her own bill.

'I was icked out, Liam never did that, ever, some of these men are like pulling teeth'. 

It comes after she revealed she is ready to start dating again, 18 months after the One Direction star's tragic passing.

However, she emphasised that she will “always love” the former One Direction star.

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