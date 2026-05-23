Why Kim Kardashian came up in Mackenzie Shirilla's jailhouse call?

Kim Kardashian’s name surfaced in a jailhouse phone call from Mackenzie Shirilla, the Ohio woman convicted of murdering her boyfriend and a friend in 2023.

In an undated call log obtained by PEOPLE, Shirilla expressed hope that the reality star and aspiring attorney might one day represent her.

“I want Kim Kardashian to be my lawyer,” Shirilla said during the call from the Cuyahoga County Corrections Center.

She and another speaker discussed media coverage of her case including an interview given by her late boyfriend’s father, and speculated that Kardashian might notice the story.

Shirilla even added, “Tell her I buy all her SKIMS and I only wear SKIMS.”

Kardashian passed California’s “baby bar” exam in 2022 and has worked on several high profile cases advocating for people she believes were wrongfully convicted.

Shirilla, now 20, is serving two concurrent sentences of 15 years to life at the Ohio Reformatory for Women.

Prosecutors alleged she deliberately drove her car into a brick wall at high speed, killing Dominic Russo, 20, and Davion Flanagan.

Shirilla maintains in Netflix’s new documentary The Crash that “there was no intent whatsoever there.”