Sunday Apr 25 2021
Sunday Apr 25, 2021

Mehwish Hayat urges government to cancel exams amid 3rd wave of Covid-19

Pakistani superstar Mehwish Hayat has urged Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood to cancel exams this year amid rising coronavirus cases across the country.

Taking to Twitter, the Load Wedding actress said, “It is wrong that students are being forced to take exams. Not only is it dangerous with the 3rd wave taking hold but is unfair when education has been so disrupted!”

“I humbly request @Shafqat_Mahmood to cancel exams this year as other countries have done,” Mehwish said with hashtag “#cancelexamspakistan2021”.

Pakistan has reported 157 deaths in 24 hours due to COVID-19, which is highest death toll in the country in a single day since start of the pandemic last year.

