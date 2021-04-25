Can't connect right now! retry
Ali Zafar urges government to reconsider exams in current Covid-19 scenario

Pakistani singer and actor Ali Zafar has urged the government to reconsider exams in the current Covid-19 scenario.

The Mela Loot Liya singer took to Twitter and said “I am not fully aware of the technicalities but would like to request/urge the government to reconsider exams in the current Covid scenario.”

He further said “Students are under great stress.”

Earlier, superstar Mehwish Hayat also requested Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood to cancel exams this year amid rising coronavirus cases across the country.


