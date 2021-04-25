Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Apr 25 2021
By
Web Desk

Khloe Kardashian thanks Joe Biden for recognising Armenian genocide

By
Web Desk

Sunday Apr 25, 2021

Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian expressed her gratitude to President Joe Biden on being the first US president to officially recognise the mass killing of Armenians as a genocide.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star thanked Biden.

"Thank you for honoring the stories, the pain, suffering and loss of the Armenian people," she wrote. 

"Today we honor our ancestors on Armenian Remembrance Day."

On the 106th anniversary of the start of the massacre, the premier issued a statement:

"Each year on this day, we remember the lives of all those who died in the Ottoman-era Armenian genocide and recommit ourselves to preventing such an atrocity from ever again occurring," Biden said in his statement.

"Today, as we mourn what was lost, let us also turn our eyes to the future -- toward the world that we wish to build for our children. A world unstained by the daily evils of bigotry and intolerance, where human rights are respected, and where all people are able to pursue their lives in dignity and security," Biden said.

"Let us renew our shared resolve to prevent future atrocities from occurring anywhere in the world. And let us pursue healing and reconciliation for all the people of the world."

More From Entertainment:

Bella Hadid shares unseen photos with Gigi Hadid on 26th birthday

Bella Hadid shares unseen photos with Gigi Hadid on 26th birthday
Vin Diesel to star in new action-comedy film Muscle

Vin Diesel to star in new action-comedy film Muscle
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle contacted streaming company 1 year before Megxit

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle contacted streaming company 1 year before Megxit
Inside Gigi Hadid's 26th birthday

Inside Gigi Hadid's 26th birthday
‘Princess Diana would be fond of Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton if she was alive’

‘Princess Diana would be fond of Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton if she was alive’

Rita Wilson reveals Scott Rudin ‘tried to fire’ her after her cancer diagnosis

Rita Wilson reveals Scott Rudin ‘tried to fire’ her after her cancer diagnosis
Prince Harry 'does not deserve' Prince William's forgiveness

Prince Harry 'does not deserve' Prince William's forgiveness
Prince Philip 'very, very upset' over The Crown portrayal

Prince Philip 'very, very upset' over The Crown portrayal

‘The Crown’s future at risk as MPs call for a ban on the Netflix show

‘The Crown’s future at risk as MPs call for a ban on the Netflix show
Queen Elizabeth to formally hand over Prince Philip’s role to Prince Charles

Queen Elizabeth to formally hand over Prince Philip’s role to Prince Charles

Angelina Jolie’s new career plans revealed amid court war with Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie’s new career plans revealed amid court war with Brad Pitt
Meghan Trainor sheds light on newborn son's difficult journey to life

Meghan Trainor sheds light on newborn son's difficult journey to life

Latest

view all