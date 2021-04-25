Khloe Kardashian thanks Joe Biden for recognising Armenian genocide

Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian expressed her gratitude to President Joe Biden on being the first US president to officially recognise the mass killing of Armenians as a genocide.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star thanked Biden.

"Thank you for honoring the stories, the pain, suffering and loss of the Armenian people," she wrote.

"Today we honor our ancestors on Armenian Remembrance Day."

On the 106th anniversary of the start of the massacre, the premier issued a statement:

"Each year on this day, we remember the lives of all those who died in the Ottoman-era Armenian genocide and recommit ourselves to preventing such an atrocity from ever again occurring," Biden said in his statement.

"Today, as we mourn what was lost, let us also turn our eyes to the future -- toward the world that we wish to build for our children. A world unstained by the daily evils of bigotry and intolerance, where human rights are respected, and where all people are able to pursue their lives in dignity and security," Biden said.

"Let us renew our shared resolve to prevent future atrocities from occurring anywhere in the world. And let us pursue healing and reconciliation for all the people of the world."