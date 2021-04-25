Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Apr 25 2021
Sunday Apr 25, 2021

Prince Harry slammed for 'leaking' royal news to US media

Experts recently came forward regarding their qualms with Prince Harry and his decision to leak royal details to the US “as soon as he left the UK.”

This claim was brought forward by The Sun’s editor Charlie Rae. During his interview on talkRADIO he admitted Prince Harry “hardly put his foot back on American soil when the leaks started.”

He even added to the host Kevin O'Sullivan, “there is reticence at the Palace because they know that any conversations will end up somewhere on the American media.”

"After Prince Philip's funeral, you saw Harry and William having a few words together. Papers immediately labelled it 'peace at last'. Talk about overstating it!”

"We were right. We said at the very best it was only the beginning of the end of the feud. I don't even think it looks like that."

"First in People magazine and then the biographer Omid Scobie discussed Meghan's conversation with the Queen on Zoom before the funeral. He suggested that the ice had been broken on Saturday."

