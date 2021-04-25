Carla Bruni mourns death of designer Alber Elbaz

French model Carla Bruni on Sunday remembered designer Alber Elbaz who died due to COVID-19.

Carla, who is wife of former French president Nicolas Sarcozy, shared a picture with Alber and wrote "Rest in peace".

Luxury fashion company Richemont on Sunday confirmed the death of designer Alber Elbaz, saying the former creative director at French fashion house Lanvin had died from COVID-19.



Among Elbaz’s creations were the dress worn by Meryl Streep when she accepted her Oscar for Best Actress in 2012 for The Iron Lady, while other celebrity fans included Nicole Kidman, Julianne Moore and Kate Moss, according to Women’s Wear Daily.

