Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Apr 25 2021
By
Web Desk

Carla Bruni mourns death of designer Alber Elbaz

By
Web Desk

Sunday Apr 25, 2021

French model Carla Bruni on Sunday remembered designer Alber Elbaz who died due to COVID-19.

Carla, who is wife of former French president Nicolas Sarcozy, shared a picture with Alber and wrote "Rest in peace".

Luxury fashion company Richemont on Sunday confirmed the death of designer Alber Elbaz, saying the former creative director at French fashion house Lanvin had died from COVID-19.

Among Elbaz’s creations were the dress worn by Meryl Streep when she accepted her Oscar for Best Actress in 2012 for The Iron Lady, while other celebrity fans included Nicole Kidman, Julianne Moore and Kate Moss, according to Women’s Wear Daily.

More From Entertainment:

History-making Oscars asks viewers to 'Bring your movie love'

History-making Oscars asks viewers to 'Bring your movie love'
'Kurulus: Osman' star Ozge Torer looks chic in latest picture

'Kurulus: Osman' star Ozge Torer looks chic in latest picture

Prince Harry's visit for Princess Diana's statue ceremony in question

Prince Harry's visit for Princess Diana's statue ceremony in question
Emilia Clarke opens up about 'genre-bending' comic book

Emilia Clarke opens up about 'genre-bending' comic book
Prince Harry slammed for 'leaking' royal news to US media

Prince Harry slammed for 'leaking' royal news to US media
Prince Harry turned down Prince Charles' request to have private conversation

Prince Harry turned down Prince Charles' request to have private conversation
Eminem drops first NFT collection

Eminem drops first NFT collection

Khloe Kardashian thanks Joe Biden for recognising Armenian genocide

Khloe Kardashian thanks Joe Biden for recognising Armenian genocide

Bella Hadid shares unseen photos with Gigi Hadid on 26th birthday

Bella Hadid shares unseen photos with Gigi Hadid on 26th birthday
Kim Kardashian shows off massive fleet of cars

Kim Kardashian shows off massive fleet of cars
Vin Diesel to star in new action-comedy film Muscle

Vin Diesel to star in new action-comedy film Muscle
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle contacted streaming company 1 year before Megxit

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle contacted streaming company 1 year before Megxit

Latest

view all